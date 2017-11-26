Loch Awe red squirrels given a helping hand

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Despite the weather, 16 volunteers, landowners and councillors

gathered at Portsonachan Village Hall last week to put up the first squirrel feeder ready for the onset of winter.

It is at this time of year that mortality in young squirrels, especially any second litter youngsters, can be high.

The Portsonachan Squirrel Regeneration Project received initial funding from Glenorchy and Inishail Community Council and An Suidhe Windfarm to fund the purchase of 10 squirrel feeders and a supply of locally-sourced peanuts, which will supplement any natural food.

The aim is to promote a wildlife corridor along south Loch Aweside to encourage red squirrels to colonise new habitat by having a constant and consistent source of food supplied by feeding stations.

It is hoped the project will enable numbers to reach a sustainable level where they can survive the impact of any severe climatic conditions with the assistance of local volunteers erecting and filling the squirrel feeders.

The specialised feeders were sourced by a local resident who had them made from recycled wood. In lieu of expenses, a donation was requested and made of £110 to Macmillan Cancer Care in Oban.

The feeders, which have been weatherproofed, are being placed at locations identified locally as near ‘hot spots’ of squirrel activity, helping to encourage the health of these animals and enabling residents and tourists to see at close range these endearing creatures.

Volunteers from Cladich to Braevallich are monitoring the use of the feeders and sightings, where variations in colour, size and feeding habits are being recorded. Copies, especially photographs, will be kept in Portsonachan Village Hall.

It is hoped the project can be expanded given further funding being made available.