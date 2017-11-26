Giant finches flock to overwinter in Scotland

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An unusually high number of giant finches look likely to arrive in Scotland this winter.

There have been record sightings of hawfinches in England and Wales and now they are reportedly travelling north with several already having been spotted here in the past week.

The influx is a real treat as these birds are shy and elusive, and there are thought to be fewer than 1,000 pairs in the UK.

Hawfinches are the nutcrackers of the bird world, with their massive parrot like bills that can crack even the hardest nutshells. They are also very attractive birds, patterned with autumnal shades, including a rich chestnut head, rose-pink breast and black-and-white wing markings.

The number of hawfinches that nest in the UK has declined dramatically in recent years, but each winter birds from the continent travel to Britain searching for food.

This year, however, the numbers seen have been much larger than normal, with hundreds of sightings recorded.