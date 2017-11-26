A packed few days as Oban celebrates winter

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

What a wonderful start to Oban Winter Festival, writes Oban town ambassador Kay McDonald.

The beautiful weather we had for the start of the festival and the reindeer parade added to the fantastic atmosphere throughout the town.

I’ve got my fingers and toes crossed for this weekend as well and I’m deliberately not looking at the forecast in case I don’t like what I see.

The late-night shopping tonight (Thursday) looks as if it will be really good with more shops than ever opening and many of them offering very tempting goodie bags. I’ve been saving some of my Christmas shopping for tonight (to be honest I haven’t started yet) and I may have to pop into the distillery and Whisky and Fine Wine Shop just to warm me up as I go.

With all the nibbles and mulled wine on offer, I might not need dinner and can just go straight to the Oban Inn for the quiz.

I’m really torn what to go to on Friday. I want to see Murder on the Orient Express in the cinema but I loved the Choir and Candles evening in St John’s last time so it may come down to flipping a coin.

On Saturday, I think I might give the Tartan Dash at Ganavan a miss (but good luck to everyone who has the energy) and settle for a wander round the market at the distillery instead before I visit Santa at the Rockfield Centre to give him my present. I love the idea of giving to others instead of getting for a change.

A wee sample gin and chutney in the Kitchen Garden and the Christmas fair in the Congregational Church before a night out at either Supa and Da Kryptonites in the Corran Halls or the annual St Andrew’s Pipe Band ceilidh. I haven’t decided yet.

After all that, I’m not sure what I’ll have the energy for on Sunday but I might start with the Victorian tea in the Corran Halls. It’s always wonderful, before another wee wander round the distillery to sample all the delights, especially the haggis, and then I’m really looking forward to the hat parade and the fireworks.

I’m exhausted just thinking about it all but I’m really excited too and part of the fun is all the people you bump into.

It feels like the whole town is out and about for the festival, I love that the people of Oban are so good at supporting community events and charities. Our community is what makes Oban such a good place to live.

