Glasgow Letter

Tiree Annual Gathering Success

Tiree must have been a quiet island last weekend as half of its residents descended upon Glasgow for the 117th Annual Tiree Gathering concert and dance.

I have been to a fair few Tiree Gathering concerts over the last few years and last Thursday’s in the Partick Burgh Hall was the busiest I have seen – with many audience members standing round the periphery of the hall.

Such an attendance is proof that the association is flourishing under the presidency of Ian Smith with the backing of an excellent and enthusiastic committee who really do put on a great event every year.

There was a lovely relaxed atmosphere throughout the concert which was established immediately by Angus Macphail who lent his erudition and wit to the chairmanship.

Over the course of the night, Angus composed and recited limericks about each of the performers which at times had the audience in raptures.

Gordon Rowan got the evening off to a great start with a set on the pipes before his sons, Allan and Kyle, put on the impeccably high standard of show now expected of them by audiences everywhere.

Norman MacKinnon had everyone singing with classics like Eilidh; and filled us all with emotion in quieter moments such as A’ Choille Ghruamach.

Kim Carnie from Oban showed why she had been a finalist of the Young Traditional Musician of the Year competition earlier in the year. While gathering audiences love a good sing along, it is always good to hear slightly lesser known songs, and Kim certainly provided that with aplomb.

Katherine Callendar took a stroll down memory lane with a solo selection of old Gaelic airs on the piano; and even managed to fit in a quick story about a rather eventful night out I had in Tobermory a couple of months ago!

You can’t get away with anything these days – particularly as the event was streamed worldwide on Facebook Live! All in all, it was a great pleasure for me to sing at the concert alongside such great artists; and a very enjoyable night altogether.

What’s On

Thursday November 23: Comunn An Taobh An Iar Haggis Supper at 7.30pm in the Ellangowan Social Club.

Thursday November 23: Farpais Phiobaireachd (Piping Competition) in the Park Bar hosted by Glasgow University’s Ossianic Society at 8pm.

Friday November 24: Helensburgh and District Highland Association Dance at 8pm in the Commodore Hotel.

Friday November 24: Glasgow Uist and Barra Annual Dinner and Dance in the Glynnhill Hotel at 7.30pm.

Saturday November 25: Coll Association Annual Buffet and Ceilidh in the National Piping Centre at 7pm.

Tuesday November 28: Glasgow Skye Association Special Meeting at 7.30pm in the Woodside Halls.

Thursday November 30: Glasgow Skye Association Annual Dinner at 7pm in the Glasgow University Union.

Friday December 1: Glasgow Skye Association Annual Gathering Concert in the Glasgow University Union at 7.30pm and Dance at 10.30pm

Friday December 8: Clydebank and District Highland Association Ceilidh in the Napier Hall at 7.30pm.

Saturday December 2: Glasgow Skye Association Children’s Party at 2.30pm in the Rensfield Centre, Blythswood Hall.

Pub Scene

Islay Inn

Friday November 24: Twist of Fate

Saturday November 25: Black Velvet

Sunday November 26: Calum Macphail

Park Bar

Friday November 24: Deoch ’n Dorus

Saturday November 25: Eriskay Lilt

Sunday November 26: Robert Robertson