Emotional day as families receive keys to new homes

‘Emotional’ families have received keys to their new affordable homes in Oban.

On Friday November 17, Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) opened eight new homes in Glenshellach Glen, giving the tenants their keys.

One family, Lucy Williams, her partner Brian McMahon and their baby daughter Maisie, said the move from the Isle of Coll to Oban’s Sunderland Drive was ‘emotional’.

‘It has been quite a struggle to look for housing that is affordable because I was on Coll,’ Lucy said. ‘The moment it came up, it would be gone. Three years we have been on [the list].

‘Maisie was the only baby on Coll. The next child is three. It just means Maisie can now go to playgroups so she will be with her friends.

‘It opens so many doors for us. It is such a relief we have security.’

Mr McMahon, who works at Faslane, agreed: ‘At last we have a house sorted. It has been worth the wait.’

Chief executive Alastair MacGregor said: ‘I am really pleased that we have completed these family homes to help meet pressing housing needs in Oban. They are part of a 122-unit programme of new builds across Argyll and Bute.’

The two- and three-bed properties cost £1.2 million to build, funded by the Scottish Government, Argyll and Bute Council and ACHA.

ACHA said the eight family homes bring the tally in Glenshellach Glen to 65, out of a total of 107 units to be completed by 2019. It added the total investment in these new homes will be £15.4 million over five years, sustaining hundreds of jobs.

Ten more homes on Powell Place in Connel are due to be opened next Friday, December 1.