Angus MacPhail: loving the season of goodwill

As December merrily hovers on the horizon and excitement for the festive season begins to build, the lead-up to Christmas is well under way in most corners of the country.

On Sunday night, I was at a very lively Christmas market at Princes Street in Edinburgh and on Monday we were filming some scenes for a music video at George Square in Glasgow under the glow of the newly-lit Christmas lights.

At both locations the extra aura of goodwill and cheer in the manner of the people attending was unmistakable. The goodness in people is of course apparent throughout the year, but there is a magic in the weeks leading to yuletide that brings out much of the best of mankind.

This year has carried with it some cruel and sad blows to the lives of many. It is hoped that the power of goodwill, healing and forgiveness that is enhanced in humanity at this time of year, along with the gifts of our memories, will help those who have suffered hurt and loss to move on and rebuild their lives.

The following lyrics on that theme are from a new song we will release in December.

Wishing Well – Angus MacPhail

When the white cold of Christmas will cover the morn

May your wounds all be healed and your love be reborn

And the mid-winter memories long in the glow

Be real as you walk on the snow.

Chorus

Let us join by the glow where the clear waters flow

From the wishing well high on the hill.

Forever we’ll feel, but the waters will heal

From the wishing well high on the hill.

Live the unbridled magic of life long ago

When our hearts were as whole as we felt them before

Before the blind reapers brought dark to the day

And our dreams of the dawn washed away.

Your steps are in time and your tune holds the key

And your smile it still lights the gifts under the tree;

Eternal the flame, you will always return

And will dance in the land of the young.

The Star of the Sea in the clear winter skies

Gives the guidance of old and the light never dies.

Your spirit was strong, now silent your song

But your soul with the Polestar shines on.

May the wrongs of the world never banish the right

Be the stranger still welcome from the cold winter night.

Our manger is warm, there is room at the inn

And the wishing well heals from within.

Billy Irving

On a not unrelated note, Billy Irving and his 34 detained colleagues will find out on Monday November 27 whether they will gain their freedom and be able to spend this Christmas at home reunited with their families, or if they will be left to languish in an Indian jail. All our goodwill and hopes are with Billy and his fellow prisoners.