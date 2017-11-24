Transport Scotland to look into improving bus stop at Dunbeg

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A lack of lighting at the main road bus stop at Dunbeg was identified as a major issue at the village’s community council meeting last week.

The Oban Times reported that the problem had been outlined in the past and Oban Councillor Kieron Green said he would ask Argyll and Bute Council to carry out a risk assessment.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: ‘We prioritise resources to areas that will make the greatest improvements to road safety, which includes street lighting to locations with a history of darkness related accidents.

‘We recently engaged with Dunbeg Community Council on the issues it raised, and advised there is no pattern of darkness-related accidents at the A85/Jane Road junction at Dunbeg.

‘We are currently looking to see what can be done to improve access to the bus stops at the junction as part of the ongoing road safety study on the A85 between Connel and Oban.’