This week’s walks

LOCHABER AND LORN RAMBLERS

The walk leader is to be contacted beforehand for meet up and start times. Car sharing usually possible and people can try before they buy.

Further information at www.lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk. Lochaber and Lorn Ramblers Group can be contacted by email on info@lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk.

Thursday November 23

Kingshouse to Bridge of Orchy, Rannoch Moor

This crossing of Rannoch Moor is a classic section of the West Highland Way. It follows the line of a Telford Parliamentary Road across a wilderness of heather and bog encircled by grand mountains.

Start at the Kings House Hotel, NN259546, where ample parking is available. Head SE on a good track for 1.3km, cross the A82 and turn S to Blackrock Cottage.

Turn on to the wide, well-surfaced footpath of the WHW and follow it S across the moorland for 12km to join the public road at Victoria Bridge. Follow the road to the Inveroran Hotel, the take the WHW up E, over Mam Carraigh and down to Bridge of Orchy. Transport required.

The length of this walk can be shortened by starting at Glencoe SC and/or finishing at Victoria Bridge or the Inveroran Hotel. At the expense of an extra 1km, the final ascent of Mam Carraigh can be avoided by finishing at Tulla Cottage. The entire route may be reversed to take advantage of the prevailing weather.

Grade: M; Distance: 18km; Height to climb: 348m; Map(s): LR41/50, EX384/377. Meet at Longsdale car park, Oban, at 8.10am or Glencoe village car park at 9.10am. Start at 9.30am. Leader: Fiona Wild 07879 495165.

Saturday November 25

Carn Dearg (South East), Glen Roy

One of three Corbetts in the vicinity of Glen Roy with the same name, this one forms part of a pleasant circuit with great views and a varied, interesting terrain.

Start 400m SW of Brae Roy Lodge at NN333911, where off-road parking is available. Walk back to the bridge at NN330909, cross the river and head S up the steep hillside to Carn Bhrunachain, 723m. Continue SE to the summit of Carn Dearg, 834m.

A gentle descent E leads to a watershed. Climb E to the rocky summit of Creag Tharsuinn, 719m. Follow its NE ridge down to the Burn of Agie and the Dog Falls. From here a path heads N, then W along the lower slopes of Torr o’Sonn to reach Annat. Follow the track alongside the River Roy to Brae Roy Lodge and back to the start

Grade: M+; Distance: 14km; Height to climb: 670m; Map(s): LR34, EX400. Meet at Fort William woollen mill for 9.15am sailing. Start of walk at 10am. Leader: Trevor Jones 07831 437454.

NEVIS HILLWALKING CLUB

Please see full walk details at www.nevishillwalking.club.

If anyone would like to go out on the walk please contact club secretary Suzanne Theobald on 01397 701783 or email enquiries@nevishillwalking.club.

Sunday November 26

Stob Ban

Start at the Scout Hut at NN253806, where restricted parking is available, (or 2km further south at NN255788, but the track is rough). Follow the track around Corriechoille House and continue S through The Lairig, in an area of forest recently cleared.

Follow the track as far as the bothy. From the bothy head SW up stream to cross on the bridge and follow the NE ridge of Stob Ban to its summit. If weather and snow conditions permit, descend the N ridge to a col then head E down a rocky coire with impressive slabs. This leads back to the bothy. Otherwise return by the same route as ascent.

Distance: 18km; Height to climb: 1050m. Suggested and coordinated by Toril Frantzen.