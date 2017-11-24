Police remove abandoned and untaxed vehicles from Highland roads

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Officers from Police Scotland working with a range of partner agencies have worked together to remove a number of abandoned and untaxed vehicles from the roads of the Highlands.

Road policing officers have supported the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) and Highland Council Environmental Health enforcement officers along with other partners including the Health and Safety Executive, Trading Standards and HM Revenue and Customs in carrying out enforcement action across the north of Scotland.

The first week of action has seen in excess of 50 vehicles seized and 40 clamped.

This action has followed a number of complaints from local residents regarding apparently abandoned vehicles and vehicles which have clearly been used without excise.

Over the course of the week of action, further road traffic offences have been detected, such as vehicles being driven without insurance.

Highland Council and the DVLA will continue to carry out enforcement action across the region, supported by Police Scotland.

Chief Inspector Iain MacLelland said local residents had consistently raised concerns about anti-social behaviour linked to these vehicles and that there was the obvious danger of vehicles being used which are not roadworthy.

‘Seizing these vehicles will not only clean up local communities but also keep our roads safe,’ he said.

Gregor MacCormick, Highland Council’s Senior Environmental Health Officer, added: ‘The Environmental Health team very much welcomed the operation this week.

‘Abandoned cars cause significant concern within communities and the council spends a considerable amount of time and money in investigating and removing such vehicles.

‘Our team will continue to work closely with the DVLA, Police Scotland and other partner agencies in tackling this serious problem.’

Constable David Miller who led the operation confirmed that this action was generally positively received by the community.

‘A number of other road traffic offences had also been detected during the operation. The owners of all the vehicles which have been clamped or seized will receive fines in addition to the vehicle excise due directly from the DVLA,’ he said.

‘These will be sent to the individuals concerned on completion of the operation.’