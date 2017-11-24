Police drugs seizure success in Highlands and Islands

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police in the Highlands and Islands have made 16 significant drug recoveries in the past four weeks across the north of Scotland.

Activity by Police Scotland officers has resulted in seizures in the Lochaber, Western Isles, Inverness, Shetland, Ross-shire, Badenoch and Strathspey areas over the past few weeks.

The activity has resulted in tens of thousands of pounds worth of illegal drugs being intercepted before they are sold on.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Sutherland commented: ‘We work every day of the year to intercept drugs bound for the streets of the Highlands and Islands and these recoveries are just the latest example of that.

‘We will never become complacent and the the information we receive on a daily basis shows that we have the support of our communities in tackling the trade in illegal drugs.

‘We are grateful to everyone who helps by providing us with information – none of these recoveries would be possible without your help.

‘We will always act on intelligence and will use it to take drugs off the streets and report anybody suspected of being involved in this illegal trade.

‘Our message to those intent on dealing drugs is simple – keep looking over your shoulder because you could be next on our list.’