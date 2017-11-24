Mull entrepreneur voted best newcomer in national competition

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mull entrepreneur Ewan Miles has won the award for best newcomer at the Scottish outdoor leisure awards in Glasgow for his new tourism business Nature Scotland.

The company, established in 2016, provides wildlife tours on the island.

Speaking about the Nature Scotland’s first award, Ewan said: ‘I am delighted to win the award after making the final with so many other excellent new outdoor and leisure businesses in Scotland.’

Speaking about his company’s aspirations, the 30-year-old said he wanted to continue to give as much back as possible to wildlife and the environment, and make a positive difference to help nature.

Another ambition, he added, was to get ‘involved in golden eagle survey work, a species which helped spark the wildness in me’.