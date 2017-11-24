Lewis shop owner rejects call to close on Sundays

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A shop owner on the Isle of Lewis has refused a plea by sabbatarians to close on Sundays, despite a suggestion islanders would boycott her shop.

Entrepreneur Leona Rawlinson, who came to Lewis as a child, opened her shop Tweedtastic on Stornoway’s Church Street this summer, and kept the doors open on Sundays while she was in her workshop.

But earlier this month she was sent a Bible and a letter from the Lewis and Harris branch of the Day One/Lord’s Day Observance Society, asking her to close on the sabbath.

The letter, published on the National Secular Society’s website, first congratulated Ms Rawlinson on her successful new business, and expressed its desire to see her venture succeed.

However, the society added its ‘great regret’ that ‘the shop’s opening hours continue to extend into Sunday afternoon, which was a concern not only to ‘many professed Christians’ but also islanders who ‘wish to protect the local custom of honouring the Sabbath’.

‘The purpose of our letter is certainly not to intimidate you into closing on Sunday … nor are we aware of any organised campaign in relation to this matter. However, it is a sincere and humble request that you consider closing the shop on the Lord’s Day.’

The letter continued: ‘We are concerned for the spiritual and eternal as well as temporal consequences of such actions of Sunday opening and do not believe that lasting blessing or profit will follow. Indeed, we are aware of many Christians expressing disappointment that such an interesting shop as Tweedtastic is trading on Sundays and that solely because of this they are refusing to give of their patronage.’

The letter goes on to quote a bible story, ‘the conversion of Lydia’, a cloth seller who rested from commerce on the sabbath day, but was found worshipping with other women. ‘Lydia was a woman who was serious about her trade, and rightly so, she was also serious about her soul,’ the letter explained.

Ms Rawlinson told The Oban Times: ‘The sad thing is if they had not kicked off I would only be open for five or six weeks. Because they have done what they’ve done, I have to stay open. They are not going to tell me what to do.

‘The support from people has been amazing, both from Christians and others. I’ve had letters and cards. People want the shop to stay open.’

Ms Rawlinson’s partner, Martin Flett, who also runs a business on the same premises, said: ‘There are obviously concerns that a section of the community will [boycott] or are boycotting the shop. The population is small enough without a section boycotting it. Tourism is a big market for the shop but we also provide a service for the local community and we have a number of craft suppliers who rely on the shop to supplement their income.

‘We’ve also had many unsolicited messages of support and some Christians who disagree with the hardline approach have actually come into the shop to say that the hardliners don’t speak for them. Some have even brought gifts by way of apology. Both Leona and I are spiritual people but we don’t have the same belief systems as the hardliners up here.’

The National Secular Society alleged Ms Rawlinson had earlier experienced intimidation and harassment because her shop was open on Sundays.

Police Scotland said: ‘We can confirm that a report was made to police in August and that appropriate advice and reassurance was offered to a member of public. No further action was taken.’

Western Isles Secular Society commented: ‘Leona’s is not the first business to be harassed in this cowardly manner and it probably won’t be the last. This kind of shameful behaviour is typical of a small and hardcore group of fundamentalists.’