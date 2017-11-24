Letters to the editor week 47

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Proposed savings are unfair for Jura

Sir,

I was dismayed to read that the Argyll and Bute consultation on money-saving schemes specifically singles out the community of Jura to bear the costs of proposed additional ferry fare increases, as one potential source of additional funds. Jura is a success story in terms of new businesses, new opportunities and a rising primary school roll, but with no mainland link, we depend on our ferry connection to Islay for everything.

This short, lifeline crossing, operated by skilful and dedicated crews, already bears the dubious honour of having among the highest fares per kilometre of any crossing in Europe. Fares have gone up substantially more than inflation for at least the past decade, notably with a 35 per cent increase in one single blow, when residents’ discounts were abruptly withdrawn in 2010.

Furthermore, since centralising much of Jura’s service provision through Islay was a key part of a previous money-saving plan, raising revenue through the necessity of residents gaining access to such essentials as eye tests, dental care, high school parents’ meetings and hospital appointments makes this is a particularly unjustifiable proposal.

We simply have no alternative. It’s like proposing a Jura-only tax.

Finally, to invite nearly 90,000 Argyll and Bute residents to be able to have a say about a potentially damaging measure which would only affect a vulnerable community of 200 souls is unjust and unethical – for them and for us.

Any ‘service choice’ for cutting budgets should be borne across the entire community or not at all. It would be profoundly unfair – and morally unthinkable – for me or my neighbours to make choices which would have a detrimental effect on community services which would only impact on, say, Campbeltown or Lochgilphead.

Nevertheless, this consultation offers a very similar opportunity for residents living in Helensburgh or Oban, or anywhere else, to influence a lifeline ferry service for distant, out-of-sight and out-of-mind Jura.

Philip Kitching,

Inverlussa, Jura.

Rural Argyll is being sidelined

Sir,

I attended the latest council administration meeting where I spoke of how important it is that Islay’s infrastructure is dramatically improved.

I have no doubt that business across Argyll and Bute is growing well…[but] for our local infrastructure to support this great economic growth we will need to see our money from the Scottish Government increase, not decrease.

The SNP likes to forget that the union dividend it is so hell bent on getting rid of up to £1,750 for each person in Scotland. That very surplus sent north of the border by our UK government is just not properly getting through to our rural constituencies once placed in the hands of the incompetent Scottish Government.

Sadly, with the SNP being both hopelessly urban and separation obsessed, I fear that we in rural Argyll will continue to be sidelined.

Councillor Alastair Redman,

Islay.

Let us use the station car park for free

Sir,

I’m sure many Obanites have noticed that the station car park has been closed for some time, certainly for many weeks.

I wrote to ScotRail over three weeks ago asking when the problem would be fixed, as parking to pick up visitors from a train or ferry has become very difficult without getting in the way of taxis and pier traffic.

I was told that the sensor under the road was faulty and that ScotRail couldn’t confirm a timescale for it to be fixed.

As the company is allowing taxis and staff cars in, couldn’t ScotRail also allow the public to use the car park for free until the problem is sorted? It would save a great deal of frustration.

Maurice Wilkins,

Laurel Road, Oban.

Was councillor not in favour of austerity?

Sir,

I can sympathise with Councillor Alastair Redman in his concerns about the proposed closure of public toilets on Islay (Letters, The Oban Times, November 9).

These and other cuts in services across the county are likely to come into effect as the administration seeks to resolve its forthcoming budget. Nobody would pretend that such reductions in service are welcome.

One matter puzzles me though. Is not Councillor Redman a Conservative member of the controlling group on the council? When last I saw him on a public platform, he was advocating and enthusiastically supporting the policy of austerity being pursued by his party.

Ken MacColl,

Villa Road, Oban.

Trying to trace an American visitor

Sir,

I am writing to you to see if you can help me in my quest to try to contact the relative of a gentleman and his wife I met on the train travelling up to Oban on September 27 this year.

They were from America and enjoying their first trip to Scotland as their son-in-law is a marine engineer working in Oban for six months.

The gentleman was a colourful character and he gave me his permission to take his picture, from which I have since painted him.

He was a fan of an American show on television called Duck Dynasty, which he obviously fashioned himself on, as you can see from the picture I painted.

I thought it would be a nice idea if I could somehow contact his relative in Oban to get the gentleman’s address in order to send him the painting as a memento of his trip to Scotland.

I understand this is a long shot, but perhaps worth a try.

Margaret Meek,

29 Douglas Drive Garrowhill, Baillieston, Glasgow G69 6NJ.

Proper crossing is needed at new school

Sir,

A traffic-light pelican crossing is urgently required in the area about Matheson’s furniture store and Millpark area to accommodate the school children arriving and departing the new high school when it opens.

Cars often flout the 30mph speed limit coming down from the fire station area, so a crossing would lessen the chance of an accident here.

Stephen Jones,

by email.

Positive move by Atlantis Leisure

Sir,

I was very pleased to find that the cafe at Atlantis Leisure is now offering customers their drinks in china mugs or cups, as an alternative to paper ones with plastic lids.

This gives customers more choice and helps reduce the amount of plastic waste which is so detrimental to the environment.

Gill Moore,

Brochroy Croft, Taynuilt.