Fort juniors unveil new strips

Junior footballer at Fort William Football Club have a new set of kits thanks to their generous coach.

A group of talented young primary school footballers will be sporting brand new orange strips – marking a new era for youth football in the area after joining forces with Fort William youth development.

Lisa MacGillivray, who helped set up the junior club, said: ‘Last year we started some training up for a group of young talented footballers from primary three, four and five as there was nothing available for them at the time. We had some dads get involved and we started to take the boys to tournaments and festivals. Last month we joined with Fort William youth development and we now have Fort William under nine, 10 and 11s.’

The junior team’s coaches are going to take SFA courses and are looking forward to advancing through the SFA coach development. One of the club’s coaches, Michael Gillespie of G Welding, sponsored the new strip.

Lisa added: ‘We are all delighted to be involved with Fort Youths and we are hoping our talented boys will progress through all their teams.’