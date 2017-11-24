Farmers oppose SEPA charge hike

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Farmers have voiced opposition to proposed massive increases in charges for water abstraction licenses, NFU Scotland says.

In its consultation on a new charging scheme, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) had brought forward proposals that could have led to some farmers seeing an increase of up to 600 per cent – proposals that the union argued were entirely unjustifiable.

The consultation on the proposals closes on Friday November 3. Any member who has received the letter from SEPA and is unhappy with what it says is encouraged to respond to the consultation and share their response with NFU Scotland. Those most likely to be affected will hold water abstraction licences.

Andrew Bauer, NFU Scotland’s deputy director of policy, said: ‘I am heartened that SEPA appears to now understand the legitimate concerns that we and our members have about the proposals.

‘Our members are aware that the water environment has to be protected and that water is a valuable asset.

‘NFU Scotland believes that the best way to protect the environment is to work with farmers rather than impose counter-productive charges and regulations. In recent years, SEPA has seemed to share that view and I hope that this unfortunate episode is simply a mis-step on its part.’