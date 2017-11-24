Exciting times for Oban Communities Trust and Rockfield Centre

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A proposal to change the status of Oban Communities Trust (OCT) to become a Community Benefit Society (CBS) will be top of the agenda at the trust’s annual general meeting on Wednesday November 29 at 7pm at the Rockfield Centre.

Members are being asked to change the legal status of OCT to become a CBS to enable the trust to raise money through community shares.

By changing its status, OCT will follow examples of a growing number of community enterprises to raise investment capital through a community share offer, part of the funding strategy to open the main building. This option has been carefully considered by the board of OCT with research and advice from Community Shares Scotland, which has agreed to continue to support the trust with the legal process required.

Guest speaker James Hilder will share his experiences and knowledge on the benefits of community shares to the membership from a recent successful share offer.

Mr Hilder is a highly respected consultant and director of his local community development trust. He has had a long involvement with Mull and Iona Community Trust, helping establish several new social enterprises as well as being a tutor of the Social Enterprise Academy Scotland.

The meeting will also give an opportunity to hear of the progress and exciting plans for the Rockfield Centre. After being granted £940,000 funding from the Big Lottery Fund, plans are well advanced for the remaining fundraising for developing the main building.

Meanwhile, a varied programme of events and activities takes place in the community huts each month. November has already seen a Luminate photography exhibition, winter workshops, the ever popular scratch choir, ‘Under the Skin’ camera club, song-writing sessions and the Oban Fiddle Group sessions.

Coming up on November 24 is the Journeys special ‘Let’s Make a Scene’, with the theme reflecting the current Heritage Project run by Jamie Yates, and on November 25 a special ‘Welcome to Oban Heritage’ event from noon to 4pm. A day of contemporary visual arts in Lorne will also be held in the huts on November 25 led by Deirdre MacKenna.

Information on all the Rockfield Centre events is available through www.therockfieldcentre.org.uk and on the centre’s FB page.

Gordon McNab, chairman of OCT said: ‘We extend a warm welcome to everyone to come along to the trust’s AGM to hear what’s been happening over the last year and of the plans to get the main building open that are moving from strength to strength. Mulled wine and mince pies will be served!’