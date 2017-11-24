Daughter of Oban woman hurt in USA prepares for return

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The daughter of Agnes MacKechnie, the Oban woman seriously injured in a road accident in the USA, said this week that her mum ‘is doing amazingly well’.

Karen MacKechnie is planning to return to Oban tomorrow (Friday November 24) to prepare for her mother’s return from hospital in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Karen told The Oban Times on Tuesday: ‘My mum’s condition is continuing to improve with each passing day. Her latest scans and X-rays are showing great results.

‘We are still hoping she can start intensive physiotherapy here at St Luke’s Hospital for two weeks so she is well enough before being transferred back to Scotland to continue her long road to recovery.

‘Now that I know my mum is doing amazingly well, I will be travelling home on Friday so I can get everything ready for her return home.’

Agnes still has her husband David at her bedside and he has been joined by another family member this week. Karen explained: ‘My auntie Rosalyn is travelling over today [Tuesday] to be with my mum and dad and give support.’

Karen also praised her best friend Shona Wallace, who last week set up a Gofundme page asking for donations to help the family offset their rising financial commitments as a result of the hit-and-run accident on Hallowe’en.

Karen added: ‘I would also like to express my deepest thanks to my friend Shona who started up the Gofundme page on Facebook on behalf of my parents, and to everyone who has kindly donated so far. My parents don’t know about the page yet, but I’m sure they will be overwhelmed by everyone’s support.’

Agnes’s son Gavin messaged The Oban Times on Saturday November 18 to highlight the Gofundme page which, at the time of going to press, had almost reached its £1,000 target.

Shona’s appeal states: ‘Agnes was mown down in a hit-and-run after a Halloween party on a once in a lifetime trip to the USA.

‘The incident left her with a fractured skull, neck, both arms, both legs, a torn liver, heart surgery, knocked out teeth and many more cuts and bruises.

‘Whilst her insurance covers all medical bills, it does not cover any loss of earnings.

‘She is very strong and recovering well but will not be allowed to fly home for at least another couple of weeks.

‘David [her husband] is constantly at her side but unfortunately the bills are mounting up while they are there.

‘I’m trying to raise some money to help out with what they’re going to be faced with when they’re home.

‘We live in an amazing community so I’m really hoping some of you will be able to spare even a couple of pounds so Agnes can concentrate on getting better without the financial worry!!’

To donate to the appeal, go to https://www.gofundme.com/help-agnes-and-david-mackechnie