What’s on in Oban
Thursday November 23
Fella-dha- Furan
Songs and rhymes for 0-3, Furan Gaelic Centre, noon to 12.45pm
Gaelic Taster Session
Furan Gaelic Centre, 7pm-8.30pm
Bookbug sessions
Oban Library, every Thursday during term time, 9.30am and 11am
Oban Health Walks
Start Oban Congregational Church, 10am to noon
Scottish Slimmers
Oban Guide Hall, 11:45-1pm
Late-night shopping
Oban up until 9pm
Oban Lorne Strathspey and Reel Society practice night
Oban Guide Hall, 7.30pm-9.30pm
Songwriting sessions
The Rockfield Centre, 7pm-9pm
Friday November 24
Toy Cupboard
Glencruitten Church, 10am-12pm
Footloose and Fancy Tea
1pm – 2.30pm Glencruitten Church Centre, tickets £5 from TSI High Street or at the door
Boys’ Brigade
Oban Congregational Church, 6pm-9pm
Ballet West Winter Wonderland
Corran Halls, 6.30pm-8.45pm
Lorn Archaelogoical and Historical Society
St Columba’s Cathedral Hall, 7pm-9pm
Quiz night
Masonic Lodge, 7.30pm-10.30pm
Let’s Make a Scene – Journeys ‘Special’
Open Mic night, rhe Rockfield Centre, 8pm-11pm
Choirs and Candles
St John’s Cathedral, Oban, 7.30pm
Leugh Leabhar
Furan, Corran Halls, Oban, 4pm-5pm
Saturday November 25
Oban Winter Festival food and craft market, Oban Distillery, 10am-4pm
Come and try craft coffee shop
Oban Youth Cafe, noon to 3pm
Tartan Dash
Ganavan, 9.30am
Haggis hurling
Ganavan shinty pitch, 10am to noon
Welcome to Oban
The Rockfield Centre, noon to 4pm
Pool inflatables sessions
Atlantis Leisure, 1pm-1.45pm, 2pm-2.45pm, 3pm-3.45pm
Black Mount hill walk
Tyndrum, all day
Ganavan Sands parkrun
9.30am-11am
Coffee morning and table top stalls
Parish Church Hall, Oban, 10am to noon
Coffee morning
St John’s Cathedral, 10.30am to noon
Coffee morning and Christmas fair
Oban Congregational Church, 10.30am-3.30pm
Santa’s Grotto
HUT 1 – The Rockfield Centre 10am-4pm
Locating Lorne
Hut 1 – @ The Rockfield Centre, Stevenson Street 10am-4pm. Free
Christmas wreath and decoration making
Glencruitten Woodland Oban, 11am-3pm. Free but donations welcome
Oban Winter Wonderland
Ocean Explore Centre, 11am-4pm
Fairtrade and Christmas market
Kilmartin Museum Cafe, 11am-4pm
Cearcall Còmhraidh (Gaelic Conversation Group)
Furan Gaelic Centre, noon to 1.30pm
Race night
Oban Commercial Lodge, 7.30pm
Taynuilt Winter Ceilidh
Taynuilt Village Hall, 7.30
Annual St Andrew’s Pipe Band ceilidh
Fear-am- Tighe, Rev Dugald Cameron, Argyllshire Gathering Halls, Oban, 7.30pm, Tickets £7 from Oban Music and at the door
Sunday November 26
Whisky Festival
Cask Room, Oban Distillery, 1pm-3pm
Haggis Festival
Cask Room, Oban Distillery, 1pm-3pm entry £2, proceeds to Oban High School Pipe Band.
Victorian afternoon teas
Noon to 4pm, Corran Halls, Studio Theatre, tickets available from Corran Halls £9.50, proceeds to charity
Zumbathon
Corran Halls, 2.30pm-4pm
Fairtrade and Christmas market
Kilmartin Museum Cafe, 11am-4pm
Christmas flower arranging demonstration
Argyllshire Gathering Halls, 2pm-4pm
Bubbles and Balloons
2pm-6pm, Spruce, George Street, Oban, tickets £5 from Spruce, proceeds to Oban Youth Cafe
Santas Grotto
Supported by Mary’s Meals and Salvation Army, HUT 1 – The Rockfield Centre 10am-4pm
Selkie Sand Art
Hut 1 The Rockfield Centre 11am-3pm £5 per card.
Atlantis Leisure roller discos
2.30pm-3.30pm and 3.45pm-4.45pm in the sports hall. Price £2.20 if you bring your own skates – £4 includes hire of skates
Family parade
Gather at Corran Halls at 4.45pm. Parade leaves at 5pm. Distillery courtyard, hot soup, Pimms, hot food. Fire art and music. Auld Lang Syne at 6.15pm. Finale. Illuminations – pyrotechnics and fireworks from the tower, 7.30pm
Tuesday November 28
Gaelic Toy Cupboard
Undercroft Church Centre, 1.30pm-3.30pm
Irish Dancing Classes
St Columba’s Cathedral Hall, 4.15pm-5.45pm
Wednesday November 29
Slimming World Group Classes
Glencruitten Church, 9.30am-5.30pm
Toy Cupboard
Undercroft Church Centre, 10am to noon
Beach Clean with Hope Kitchen
HOPE Kitchen, 10.30am to noon
Cancer Support Services – drop-in Wednesday
Oban Libarary, 2.15pm-4.15pm