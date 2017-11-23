What’s on in Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Thursday November 23

Fella-dha- Furan

Songs and rhymes for 0-3, Furan Gaelic Centre, noon to 12.45pm

Gaelic Taster Session

Furan Gaelic Centre, 7pm-8.30pm

Bookbug sessions

Oban Library, every Thursday during term time, 9.30am and 11am

Oban Health Walks

Start Oban Congregational Church, 10am to noon

Scottish Slimmers

Oban Guide Hall, 11:45-1pm

Late-night shopping

Oban up until 9pm

Oban Lorne Strathspey and Reel Society practice night

Oban Guide Hall, 7.30pm-9.30pm

Songwriting sessions

The Rockfield Centre, 7pm-9pm

Friday November 24

Toy Cupboard

Glencruitten Church, 10am-12pm

Footloose and Fancy Tea

1pm – 2.30pm Glencruitten Church Centre, tickets £5 from TSI High Street or at the door

Boys’ Brigade

Oban Congregational Church, 6pm-9pm

Ballet West Winter Wonderland

Corran Halls, 6.30pm-8.45pm

Lorn Archaelogoical and Historical Society

St Columba’s Cathedral Hall, 7pm-9pm

Quiz night

Masonic Lodge, 7.30pm-10.30pm

Let’s Make a Scene – Journeys ‘Special’

Open Mic night, rhe Rockfield Centre, 8pm-11pm

Choirs and Candles

St John’s Cathedral, Oban, 7.30pm

Leugh Leabhar

Furan, Corran Halls, Oban, 4pm-5pm

Saturday November 25

Oban Winter Festival food and craft market, Oban Distillery, 10am-4pm

Come and try craft coffee shop

Oban Youth Cafe, noon to 3pm

Tartan Dash

Ganavan, 9.30am

Haggis hurling

Ganavan shinty pitch, 10am to noon

Welcome to Oban

The Rockfield Centre, noon to 4pm

Pool inflatables sessions

Atlantis Leisure, 1pm-1.45pm, 2pm-2.45pm, 3pm-3.45pm

Black Mount hill walk

Tyndrum, all day

Ganavan Sands parkrun

9.30am-11am

Coffee morning and table top stalls

Parish Church Hall, Oban, 10am to noon

Coffee morning

St John’s Cathedral, 10.30am to noon

Coffee morning and Christmas fair

Oban Congregational Church, 10.30am-3.30pm

Santa’s Grotto

HUT 1 – The Rockfield Centre 10am-4pm

Locating Lorne

Hut 1 – @ The Rockfield Centre, Stevenson Street 10am-4pm. Free

Christmas wreath and decoration making

Glencruitten Woodland Oban, 11am-3pm. Free but donations welcome

Oban Winter Wonderland

Ocean Explore Centre, 11am-4pm

Fairtrade and Christmas market

Kilmartin Museum Cafe, 11am-4pm

Cearcall Còmhraidh (Gaelic Conversation Group)

Furan Gaelic Centre, noon to 1.30pm

Race night

Oban Commercial Lodge, 7.30pm

Taynuilt Winter Ceilidh

Taynuilt Village Hall, 7.30

Annual St Andrew’s Pipe Band ceilidh

Fear-am- Tighe, Rev Dugald Cameron, Argyllshire Gathering Halls, Oban, 7.30pm, Tickets £7 from Oban Music and at the door

Sunday November 26

Whisky Festival

Cask Room, Oban Distillery, 1pm-3pm

Haggis Festival

Cask Room, Oban Distillery, 1pm-3pm entry £2, proceeds to Oban High School Pipe Band.

Victorian afternoon teas

Noon to 4pm, Corran Halls, Studio Theatre, tickets available from Corran Halls £9.50, proceeds to charity

Zumbathon

Corran Halls, 2.30pm-4pm

Fairtrade and Christmas market

Kilmartin Museum Cafe, 11am-4pm

Christmas flower arranging demonstration

Argyllshire Gathering Halls, 2pm-4pm

Bubbles and Balloons

2pm-6pm, Spruce, George Street, Oban, tickets £5 from Spruce, proceeds to Oban Youth Cafe

Santas Grotto

Supported by Mary’s Meals and Salvation Army, HUT 1 – The Rockfield Centre 10am-4pm

Selkie Sand Art

Hut 1 The Rockfield Centre 11am-3pm £5 per card.

Atlantis Leisure roller discos

2.30pm-3.30pm and 3.45pm-4.45pm in the sports hall. Price £2.20 if you bring your own skates – £4 includes hire of skates

Family parade

Gather at Corran Halls at 4.45pm. Parade leaves at 5pm. Distillery courtyard, hot soup, Pimms, hot food. Fire art and music. Auld Lang Syne at 6.15pm. Finale. Illuminations – pyrotechnics and fireworks from the tower, 7.30pm

Tuesday November 28

Gaelic Toy Cupboard

Undercroft Church Centre, 1.30pm-3.30pm

Irish Dancing Classes

St Columba’s Cathedral Hall, 4.15pm-5.45pm

Wednesday November 29

Slimming World Group Classes

Glencruitten Church, 9.30am-5.30pm

Toy Cupboard

Undercroft Church Centre, 10am to noon

Beach Clean with Hope Kitchen

HOPE Kitchen, 10.30am to noon

Cancer Support Services – drop-in Wednesday

Oban Libarary, 2.15pm-4.15pm