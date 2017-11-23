What’s on in Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Lochaber branch of Dyslexia Scotland will hold their next meeting tonight (Thursday November 23) in the Kilmallie Free Church at 7pm. The meeting comes after the branch helped mark Dyslexia Awareness Week which ran from November 6 to 11.

A beetle drive in aid of Lochaber Senior Citizens will take place tomorrow (Friday November 24) at 7pm in the Nether Lochaber Village Hall. Tea, coffee and home baking will be on offer and there will be a raffle on the night.

Nether Lochaber Hall, Onich, hosts a craft fair on Saturday (November 25) from 10am to 4pm in Nether Lochaber Hall, Onich. Cakes and jams, handmade cards, knitted and crocheted crafts and other wares will be available. Contact Berit for more information on 01397 705539.

Lochaber Environmental Group is holding its AGM on Tuesday November 28 at Voluntary Action Lochaber, An Drochaid, Claggan, Fort William, at 7pm. This is an opportunity for people to chat with the board and staff and hear about unusual local food developments. There will be tea, coffee and homemade cake available. Contact 01397 700090 or info@lochaberenviro.org.uk.

Kilmallie Community Centre will hold its AGM on Wednesday November 29, at the Kilmallie Community Centre, Corpach, at 6.30pm.

Lochaber Camanachd Club will hold its AGM in the Bridge Cafe, Spean Bridge, on Friday December 1 at 7.30pm. This is a change of date from previously advertised.

Fort William Scottish Women’s Institute is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Monday December 4 in the Salvation Army Hall, Fort William, from 7pm. Present members would be delighted to welcome former members of the Institute to the party. If you would like to come along, meet old friends and chat about your ‘rural memories’ call Edythe Knowles on 01397 702744 or Martine Young on 01397 702758.

Kilmallie Community Centre in Corpach is holding its Christmas Fayre on Saturday December 9 from 11am to 3pm. The fayre will include meat, home-grown vegetables, candles, jewellery, knitted crafts and more. Soup, cakes and refreshments will be on offer. Tables cost £8 each. To book a table contact the centre manager on 01397 600111. All proceeds go towards the upgrading of Kilmallie Community Centre.