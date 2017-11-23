WASPI women hold drop-in event in Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Women campaigning against changes to the age at which they can collect their state pensions held a drop-in session at the Rockfield Centre in Oban recently.

The WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) Argyll and Isles group was set up a year ago, and saw McCaig’s Tower lit up purple as part of the WASPI Paint Your Town Purple initiative in January.

The local group has also been given support from the joint Argyll and Bute union branches of Unison, Unite, EIS and the GMB.

WASPI Argyll and Isles estimates 6,700 women born in the 1950s will be affected by state pension age changes in Argyll and Bute.

Contact the group at argyllisleswaspi@mail.com.