Thought for the Week

As we approach Advent, we being our preparation for the greatest countdown of the year: marking off the days until Christmas morning.

It’s a day in which we look to express our love and gratitude towards others, perhaps even holding some personal hopes and dreams for the day too.

But as I look forward to the day itself, I sense a challenge not to count down to Christmas, but rather to build up a degree of momentum – in my love for others and a gratitude for all that they do, even an increase in prayer over my hopes and dreams, so that when Christmas morning finally arrives I can look back and see the richness of God’s hand over every aspect of my life and conduct.

Christmas morning will declare God’s great love for us all – let’s live out the “countdown” through great love towards each other. (Mark 12:30-31)

Stuart Lawson

Oban Baptist Church