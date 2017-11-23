Police probe attempted break-in at Caol

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A police investigation has been launched after an attempted break-in at the McColl’s shop in the Caol retail village.

The incident was reported shortly before 5.30am today (Thursday, November 23).

Police Scotland says its officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact police in Fort William on 101, quoting reference NP10680/17.