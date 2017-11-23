Oban Live’s economic impact rises 27 per cent for 2017

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Survey results from rural music festival Oban Live have revealed the 2017 event brought in £1.39 million to the local economy, a 27 per cent increase from the previous year.

The two-year-old event has immediately become the biggest open-air live music concert in rural Argyll, entertaining just under 8,000 attendees each year with traditional Scottish and Celtic rock music.

It has also attracted international superstars such as KT Tunstall (2016) and Toploader (2017) to the line-up. Held during a non-holiday weekend, the survey results confirm the event’s growing popularity and positive impact on the local economy.

It’s attracting more visitors from further afield, too. A rise in the number of festival visitors travelling to Oban from outwith Scotland was identified: 10 per cent (seven per cent in 2016 and six per cent in 2015) of the survey sample were from outside Scotland and trips from outside the UK accounted for four per cent (two per cent in 2016 and 2015) of the sample.

Meanwhile, 38 per cent were visiting from other areas of mainland Scotland, outwith the local area and the Highlands and Islands.

Impressively, more than 17 per cent of visitors stayed for four or more nights (14 per cent in 2016). Almost five per cent (three per cent in 2016) were staying away from home for more than seven days. The use of overnight paid accommodation was a lot more popular in 2017 than 2016 and 2015, notably self-catering, B&Bs and campsites.

The rise in camping comes as no surprise. Funded by EventScotland, shuttle buses run by West Coast Motors and the tent-site development for 50 extra campers at Oban Caravan Park created an additional budget accommodation option. The trial was a sell-out success and is to be repeated for 2018 with 50 more spaces, a total of 100, currently on sale.

Around 98.4 per cent of attendees were in the area as a result of Oban Live, with many of them returning visitors. The analysis found that more than two thirds (50 per cent in 2016) had visited Oban Live in 2016 meaning 2017 was a successful year in encouraging repeat visits as well as attracting a new audience.

Discounted early bird tickets for Oban Live 2018 sold out in record breaking time earlier this month ahead of any line-up act announcements which are expected in the coming weeks. Tickets were bought from a range of locations from Oban and surrounding areas, to as far afield as Europe and America.

Oban Live managing director Daniel Gillespie said: ‘Since day one, creating economic opportunity for the local area and attracting more visitors to the town of Oban has always been a main objective. So we are absolutely delighted to see such positive results and encouraged to see the event going from strength to strength.

‘Our thanks to all our sponsors, partners and the supporting local community whose input and advocacy for the event has proven to be a key factor in the growth of Oban Live and its social and economic impact.’

Fergus Murray, Argyll and Bute Council’s head of economic development and strategic transportation, said: ‘This is fantastic news for Oban and the wider Argyll and Bute area. Oban Live attracts a large number of people and helps boost the local economy.’

Oban Live 2018 takes place at Mossfield Stadium, Oban, on June 8 and 9.

Visit www.obanlive.com