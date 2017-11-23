New book features Easdale and Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Author Mary Withall took advantage of the Easdale Island Christmas fair to launch her latest novel in the Eisdalsa series.

Her new book, entitled Disruption, follows the fortunes of a dissident minister of the church after the Disruption of 1843 when a large number of clergy walked out of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in protest against the Patronage Act.

James Bantrie, dismissed from his comfortable living in Perthshire, is obliged to take up the ministry of a small population of slate workers on the small island of Orchy off the coast of Seiliech, close by the island of Eisdalsa in Argyllshire.

When opportunity arises for emigrants to start a new colony on the Otago peninsular in the South Island of New Zealand, James and his family respond immediately, intent upon starting a new life on the far side of the world.

On joining the sailing vessel Albatross, they discover the Eisdalsa doctor’s younger son, Alexander Beaton, is to be their ship’s surgeon while other members of the slate mining community are also aboard.

The hazardous voyage holds many adventures, some tragic, for the intrepid explorers.

Mary will be in Oban Library on Friday December 1 at 2pm to sign copies and speak about her work, and will also be at Waterstone’s in Oban from 2pm on Saturday December 9.