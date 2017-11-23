Loch Lomond national park puts five routes on Google Maps

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Five picturesque paths within Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park are now live on Google Maps for members of the public to view.

Staff and volunteers from the national park used hi-tech equipment from Google and headed out into the park to film some of the most popular paths with the aim of showcasing this beautiful area to a wider audience and enhancing visitors’ experience.

The paths which feature on the site are: Balloch Country Park, Inchcailloch island – woodland and summit, Puck’s Glen, Bracklinn Falls, and Aberfoyle Forest Lodge paths.

The project was part of the Google Street View Camera Loan programme which allows organisations to borrow Street View Trekker backpacks at no cost. Over a two-week period the team worked together to capture a 360-degree experience of a selection of paths within the national park.

The footage is now live on Google Maps and will allow people to see the terrain before visiting so they can plan ahead.

Simon Jones, director of conservation and visitor operations at Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, said: ‘Having these paths available to view on Google Maps will allow millions of people across the world to experience the amazing landscapes and scenery the park has to offer. Filming in spring meant the team were able to capture footage of the paths in the best of the Scottish weather, including the stunning bluebells at Inchcailloch.’

A spokesperson for Google said: ‘Google Maps gives people access to some of the most beautiful places in the world. The impressive images taken by the Google Trekker camera of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park will allow people to make the most of their trip by planning their route in advance.’