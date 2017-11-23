Lifetime Achievement honour for Dr Finlay Macleod at Scottish Gaelic Awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The fifth Scottish Gaelic Awards were held at the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on Wednesday (November 15 with more than 200 guests.

The main award for lifetime achievement was bestowed on Dr Finlay MacLeod from Lewis, who is well known as an author, broadcaster, teacher and historian.

The award was presented to Dr MacLeod on behalf of Bòrd na Gàidhlig by Donald MacLeod, one of its members, who said: ‘Dr Finlay has been involved from early on in key developments in Gaelic education, broadcasting, the arts, writing, publishing and much more.

‘Dr Finlay has spent a lifetime studying many of the aspects of life in the Western Isles and he has worked tirelessly on a range of initiatives which have contributed to life in Lewis and further afield.

‘He is an expert on a wide range of topics, including chapels, healing wells, place-names, the Lewis Chessmen, island photography, archaeology, the land struggles and the place of religion and education in communities.

‘Dr Finlay has provided many people with detailed information, advice and, most importantly, encouragement to pursue different projects.

‘Dr Finlay and his wife Norma have welcomed many students, journalists and writers to their home where they provide support, guidance and friendship. Many individuals and groups have recognised the immense contribution Dr Finlay has made to Gaelic.

‘Tonight we recognise the contribution he has made and we are delighted to present him with this Lifetime Achievement award.’

Among the other winners were Arthur Cormack who won Best Contribution for his efforts in standing up to ill-informed and often incorrect media criticism of Gaelic, while Pàdruig Morrison from Grimsay, North Uist, a student in Edinburgh, won the Young Gaelic Ambassador award.

The Scottish Gaelic Awards were first staged in 2013 by the Daily Record newspaper with support from Bòrd na Gàidhlig, and support also comes from HIE, Creative Scotland, MG ALBA and the private sector company Thorntons Investments.

The full list of winners is:

Learner Award: organising committee – Buidheann Disathairne; Arts and Culture Award: sponsored by Creative Scotland, Alex MacDonald; Event Award: Comunn Eachdraidh Nis; Community, Heritage and Tourism Award: sponsored by Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Fife Gaelic Development Group; Best Contribution Award: sponsored by Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Arthur Cormack; International Award, sponsored by MG ALBA, Robert Currie; Innovation in Education Award: Lasadh; Young Gaelic Ambassador of the Year Award: Pàdruig Morrison; Gaelic as an Economic Asset Award: sponsored by Thorntons Investments, Fèisean nan Gàidheal; Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr Finlay MacLeod.