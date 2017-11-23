Ladies’ night raises money for Rockfield Gaelic Unit

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A group of ladies got together for a night in the Ark Hairdressing Salon in Oban to raise money for Rockfield Primary’s Gaelic Unit.

The event, which was orgainsed by Adele Duncan, gave the women the opportunity to learn about skin care, as well as have their nails done.

Beauty therapist Adele said she decided to host the event to raise money for the Gaelic unit as her daughter is a pupil.

‘We go to the meetings,’ she said, ‘and they are always doing these fundraising events and I wanted to do something different.

‘We have enjoyed it. It was quite a success, so we are going to do it more often. I am going to another one in December.’

Adele’s next ladies’ night will be on Friday December 1.