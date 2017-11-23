Katie Morag author visits Caol primary

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Young Caol pupils were delighted to welcome Mairi Hedderwick to their school last Friday.

The Scottish author, perhaps most famous for penning the Katie Morag stories for 40 years, visited Caol Primary School for a day of storytelling.

The children were captivated by her and afterwards she posed for photographs with the children and signed books. P3 pupil Catherine Hunter even dressed up as Katie Morag for the occasion.

Caol Primary School have been working hard on the First Minister’s Reading Challenge and their message ‘Reading is so Caol’ is spreading around Lochaber.

Kerry Lamont, who is co-ordinating the reading campaign, said: ‘Our slogan ‘Reading is so Caol’ is being reflected by the children who are loving having so much fun with books and reading at the moment, so a visit from such a famous author was a real treat.’

Mairi Hedderwick is currently writing a novel, this time appealing to grown up readers.