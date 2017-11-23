Fort SWI learn about food waste

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Members of Fort William Scottish Women’s Institute were visited by Rachel MacLean, regional officer for Scotland and Northern Ireland for Fare Share, who presented a talk on food waste.

Fare Share is a UK-wide charity fighting hunger and food waste, redistributing food from the food industry to community cafes, food banks and other charitable organisations. Nearly 10 million people in Britain found it difficult or were unable to afford a meal despite 10 million tons of food being wasted each year.

Although there is no equivalent branch in Fort William, local supermarkets work with Lochaber community cafes and the food bank to reduce food waste in the area. Mrs MacLean was thanked for her informative and thought provoking talk by SWI member Cathy White.

The next meeting will be a celebration of the institute’s centenary. This will be held in the Salvation Army Hall on Monday December 4 at 7pm. Contact Edythe Knowles on 01397 702744 or Martine Young on 01397 702758 for more information.