First of Lochaber Times-sponsored movies for youngsters proves a hit

Lochaber Cinema Group (LCG) hosted the latest in its series of pop-up film showings for youngsters, following a cash donation from the Lochaber Times to help keep the popular initiative going.

‘A big thank you to the Lochaber Times for donating money to LCG to help us to continue our pop up cinema kids screenings,’ the group posted on its Facebook page.

Saturday’s screening of The Emoji Movie was held at Fort William’s Duncansburgh Macintosh Parish Church hall.

And this week, LCG confirmed it is ready to send off its funding application for Highlands & Islands Enterprise funding this week. It will be decided on January 25, 2018.

The funding is being sought to allow the group to buy buildings in Fort William to be converted into a new community cinema.

‘There will be a few months of intense fundraising by us, so if anyone would like to be involved just pm [private message] the [Facebook] page,’ said the group in a statement this week.