Dance Platform crews raise the roof on opening night of show

Lochaber High School was filled with a riot of music and colour last night (Wednesday) as local dance groups performed in front of a packed full house audience for the opening night of this year’s Lochaber Dance Platform.

The audience was treated to a fantastic programme boasting 27 different stunning performances by some of the best local dancers from various dance schools, school dance groups and Lochaber Gymnastics Club.

The show is repeated this evening (Thursday) and again tomorrow and should definitely not be missed.

The Lochaber Times will feature a Dance Platform special next week, so don’t miss it. Until then, and just to whet readers’ appetite, here’s a few images from the opening night by Abrightside Photography.

Ballet West’s Mad Hatters routine was a highlight of the opening night.

JP F48 Dance platform Ballet West- Mad hatter 01