Barra’s flag has been officially recognised

The Isle of Barra’s flag has gained official recognition from the Lyon Court and the community is ‘delighted’ with the news.

The green and white Scandinavian-style flag has been been widely used by the community for decades – flying across the island and appearing on local produce. However, until now, it has had no legal recognition.

A community meeting was held in Barra by Alasdair Allan MSP and Philip Tibbetts, communities vexillologist of the Flag Institute, last December to explore the possibility of a petition being submitted to the Lyon Court.

This initiative was championed locally by Dolina Manford, who chairs Northbay Community Council, with the support of the island’s other community council.

Funding was provided by local community charity Barra and Vatersay Voluntary Action.

The Court of the Lord Lyon, the legal authority on heraldry in Scotland, has the power to authorise community flags and ensure that only one community can use any one design.

An official unveiling will be held in the summer.

Ms Manford said: ‘I am very happy to see that the Barra flag has now received official recognition from the Lord Lyon.

‘It has been a long process but now the green and white Nordic cross that has been used in Barra for a number of years is officially registered at the Lord Lyon.’

Dr Allan, MSP, said: ‘I am delighted that Barra’s flag now has legal recognition and protection.

‘I would like to thank Dolina for her efforts in driving this forward and I look forward to seeing some of the benefits this will bring.’

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil added: ‘I’m very pleased that the Barra isles flag has been approved, with the Nordic cross showing not just the ancestry of the people but the places names of Barra, and the green representing the green of the Barra Isles. This is a fantastic achievement by all those involved.’