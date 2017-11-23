Argyll pubs and hotels asked to back child safety

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

More than 400 pub and hotel operators in Argyll are being asked for their help to keep children and young people safe.

The Argyll and Bute Child Protection Committee has been in touch with licensed premises’ operators to ask them to keep an eye out for potential grooming victims. Operators of shops that sell alcohol are also being contacted and appeals are being made to taxi drivers to be aware.

It is part of the committee’s child protection campaign, which is working to prevent child sexual exploitation.

The 400-plus hotels and pubs have now received leaflets, tailored for them, on what to look out for and what to do next.

These include considering if a young customer appears to be:

With an older person or persons and appears to be in a relationship with one of them;

Under the influence of alcohol or drugs;

At their premises regularly with older people;

Leaving and returning with multiple people while on the premises;

Uncomfortable, agitated or stressed.

Councillor Kieron Green said: ‘Child sexual exploitation is a very serious issue and one we must all be aware of. It’s everyone’s responsibility to keep our children and young people safe. We should know the signs to be aware of and how to act.

‘We are contacting many different groups, from parents to people who work with children and young people. Among those groups are publicans and hoteliers, and we are doing so to raise their awareness of this issue and ask for their support.’

Anyone with concerns about a child or young person can contact the child protection team on 01546 605517.