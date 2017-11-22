Volunteers turn out for Glen Nevis litter pick

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Friends of Nevis thank the volunteers who took part in the recent Glen Nevis litter pick and curling ponds tidy up.

‘It was great to have 29 volunteers of all ages. The weather was excellent and litter was cleared from as much of the Glen as possible,’ the group told said this week.

‘Helped by members of the curling club, the Curling Ponds area was tidied up, leaves raked and scrub cleared. Thanks go to the Ben Nevis Highland Centre and Lidl who once again supported the event.’

To find out about future events or to join in an event, visit www.friendsofnevis.co.uk or email Susan at info@friendsofnevis.co.uk or telephone Susan at the Nevis Landscape Partnership office 01397 701088.