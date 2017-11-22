Skye band asked to score Edinburgh’s Hogmanay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

For the first time Edinburgh’s Hogmanay fireworks will be choreographed to a score written and designed for the occasion by a Skye quartet.

New producers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, Underbelly, who produce the event on behalf of City of Edinburgh Council, have commissioned Scotland’s sound of the future, the electrifying Niteworks, and the award-winning composer and sound designer Dan Jones to create an epic soundscape to the midnight fireworks.

The soundtrack to the extended fireworks display, designed by Titanium, will feature several well-loved tracks from Niteworks’ latest album shaped and developed into a single nine-minute work which evolves with light and shade and progresses to an exciting, epic conclusion.

The tracks from Niteworks include Beul na h-Oidhche (Gaelic for the beginning of the night), Coming Down (Anais Mitchell cover), Maraiche (featuring Kathleen MacInnes) and Eilean (Gaelic song about Skye).

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: ‘This is probably one of the most exciting things to happen to fireworks in Edinburgh since the first recorded firework was set off at Edinburgh Castle in 1507. Those attending the street party, concert in the gardens or ceilidh under the castle will be treated to an exceptional sound and light spectacle.

‘Niteworks, Dan Jones and Titanium are mighty individually but as a trio they are creating an epic midnight moment for those at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay to enjoy.’

Skye foursome Niteworks fuse Gaelic language and traditional music with electronic influences to create a unique and exhilarating sound.

Piper Allan MacDonald said: ‘It really is an honour. We were thrilled to be asked to perform live for the street party, but to be asked to put the music together with Dan for the fireworks has just been something else entirely. We’re a bit lost for words on how to describe this one.’

Allan added: ‘The original brief we got was to try to recreate the sound of Scotland, tomorrow. To do this, we felt it was important to include songs in both Gaelic and in English, and also to have a tune on the pipes for immediately when the bells come in.

‘Straight away we spent a whole day just watching New Year’s Eve fireworks displays from around the world. It’s interesting to see the different styles; London and Melbourne are quite pop and contemporary, whereas Tokyo or Dubai, for example, are more traditional/ classic. We’re aiming for a vibe something in-between these styles that people will hopefully enjoy bringing the bells in to.’