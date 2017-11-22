Ski club plans to build Aonach Mòr mountain hut

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A snowsports club wants to build a ski hut on Aonach Mòr.

Inverness Backcountry Snowsports Club hopes to build the hut just north of Coire an Lochain below the ‘Climber’s Col’ and near the Braveheart Chair in the Back Corries area of Nevis Range.

The hut would sleep eight to 12 people and feature a wood-stove for heating and gas for cooking.

The Inverness club claims the development would be of economic benefit to Nevis Range.

A club statement said: ‘As club membership grows, interest in off-piste skiing grows. It is felt a dedicated club hut is a logical and desirable progression which will allow more people to enjoy snow and wild spaces, whilst being a good example of sympathetic and appropriate accommodation in the mountains.’

The hut would be used by members of Snowsport Scotland affiliated clubs, Mountaineering Scotland members and clubs, guides and educational groups.

The location on Aonach Mòr has been known to hold covering snow from January to May, even longer in some years.

‘Thus far, the club has visited bothies, used the CIC Hut under the North Face of Ben Nevis, stayed in stalking-lodges and camped with tents and full, heavy winter gear. Wonderful experiences, but each has inherent challenges which restrict access to the sport and club to a hardcore, committed few.’

Permission to build has been given by the landowner, Jahama Highland Estates, and the club is consulting with organisations and stakeholders before applying for planning permission.