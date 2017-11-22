Police files with Sergeant Iain MacNicol

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Cracked windscreen

At about 8.40pm on Tuesday November 14, a vehicle was stopped by police on the A85 at Connel. Checks revealed that the vehicle had an expired MOT, lighting defects and a cracked windscreen. The driver, a 61-year-old man, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Breach of bail

At about 10.55pm on Tuesday November 14, in a house in Barcaldine, a 20-year-old man allegedly breached curfew bail conditions imposed by the court by being outwith the address overnight. In Glasgow on Wednesday November 15, police arrested and charged the man, who was held for court.

Serious assault

At about 3.30pm on Wednesday November 15, in the Balvicar area, a man, aged 38, allegedly seriously assaulted another man, causing a head laceration. The man was arrested and charged. A report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Attack

At about 7.30pm on Wednesday November 15, a man allegedly assaulted another man in Longsdale Road, Oban. A 45-year-old man was detained. The man was later arrested and charged with assault and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Witness appeal

At about 2am on Sunday November 19, a man allegedly assaulted another man on the Corran Esplanade, Oban. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Two detained

At about 3.20am on Sunday November 19, following a report of a disturbance at a house in Marine Court, Dunbeg, a 31-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were detained. Both were later arrested and charged with abusive behaviour. They were held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drunk driver

At about 7.50am on Sunday November 19 on Soroba Road, Oban, a van was stopped and a 36-year-old man was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Theft of trenchboard

Between 4pm on Friday November 17 and 10.30am on Sunday November 19, a fibreglass trenchboard (used to enable pedestrians to walk over an open trench) was stolen from a roadworks site at the junction of Corran Brae and Castle Road, Oban. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local police office on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.