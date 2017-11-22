NFUS welcomes agri-champions’ report

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

NFU Scotland has welcomed the messages on positive change included in the interim discussion document from Scotland’s four agri-champions, published last week.

The four agricultural champions were appointed by Scottish Government in January to advise on the development of a strategy to guide the long-term sustainable future for Scottish agriculture.

Targets included increasing profitability and boosting innovation, production and sustainability. Each champion was paired across four themes: education and training, food and drink, sustainability, and public value.

In welcoming the report, NFU Scotland president Andrew McCornick said: ‘The direction of travel suggested by this discussion paper is very much in line with our Brexit CHANGE documents, currently being discussed at packed Brexit roadshows the length and breadth of Scotland.

‘The strong message is that farming is a long-term business that needs a strategy with a timescale to match. Quick-fix policies or policies that chop and change as the balance of governments alter are of little use. We welcome the fact that what is being suggested is an agricultural strategy that spans 10 or 15 years and stretches well beyond a single parliamentary term.

‘A real partnership between government and the industry is essential if we are to get the right policy for farming. Pursuing a cheap imported food policy would decimate Scottish farming, our rural economy and destroy the many jobs in and dependent upon our Scottish food and drink industry. As Brexit happens, this partnership approach to policy must be recognised by the people making the critical decisions.

‘The champions acknowledge in their report that agriculture, as an industry, merits support and, in our CHANGE documents, we recognise that the basis for that support will change.

‘If the government works in partnership with the industry, I am certain we can get the right agricultural policy and the right support package that will enable Scottish farming to thrive and grow.

‘For the Scottish economy, the ambitious prize is the doubling our food and drinks sector by 2030. That will only happen if we support agriculture, increase our agricultural output and allow our farms to grow the crops that are needed and rear the livestock that is wanted. Profitable production from our farms must be the goal.

‘Generating a profitable and vibrant industry will also be key to securing the future generations of Scottish farmers and crofters. The interim report contains very valuable and welcome messages on how to develop apprenticeships and build careers to create a workforce that will underpin our sector in the years ahead.’

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing added: ‘Farming faces huge challenges, but also opportunities over the next decade. That is why at the start of the year, I appointed four champions to advise on the development of a strategy for farming in Scotland.

‘I am therefore delighted to receive the champions’ interim report and would like to thank them for pulling together such a comprehensive and ambitious set of recommendations aimed at delivering a profitable and sustainable future for our farmers and crofters.

‘The report identifies six key themes aimed at assisting the sector through a period of major transformational change. While continuity will be important, it remains vital that we secure the funding to which Scotland is entitled, so that we can continue to support the industry, while also looking at how the sector can improve its productivity and better promote itself to the wider public.

‘The champions rightly identify the concept of public value underpinning all the strategic themes set out in the report.

‘Farming performs many functions that are to the benefit to wider society, but we need to improve the way we communicate with the public to ensure that public continues to support and understands the importance of a productive, sustainable and thriving farming sector.’