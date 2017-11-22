News in brief from the islands week 47

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Alcohol decision welcomed

Na h-Eileanan an Iar MSP Alasdair Allan has welcomed last week’s ruling from the UK Supreme Court that minimum unit pricing for alcohol can now proceed.

Dr Allan said he hoped the law would ‘help prevent some personal tragedies in the islands and across Scotland’.

The measure was passed by the Scottish Parliament in 2012, but implementation was delayed by successive court challenges from sections of the alcohol industry.

Scottish ministers will now conduct a consultation on the proposed 50 pence per unit price.

Two held after disturbance

At about 12.05am on Sunday November 19, police attended a report of a disturbance outside a pub in Tobermory. Two men, both aged 48, were charged with abusive behaviour. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Opposition grows to fish farm plan

The Friends of the Sound of Jura, a group formed to promote marine conservation in the area, has said it welcomes recent comments by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) that the siting of a proposed fish farm would harm marine features of global importance.

SNH examined the underwater video survey footage and concluded that ‘the area of highest quality northern sea fan and sponge communities habitat is restricted to within very close proximity to the proposed fish farm. It is likely that this restricted area of high quality habitat will be lost or

significantly degraded as a result of this proposal. This colony is the most southerly known record of this biotope that SNH is aware of.’

SNH advised SEPA that ‘the proposed development will result in

a significant impact on the national status of the northern sea fan and sponge communities and is therefore contrary to Policy Gen 9(b) of the National Marine Plan’.