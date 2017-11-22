Kinlochlovin’ impress dragons to clinch £10,000 investment

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Enterprising students behind a community business in Kinlochleven have said they are ‘very proud’ to have won the Dragon’s Glen competition last week.

Kinlochlovin’, a non-profit-making social enterprise and charity set up two years ago in partnership with Kinlochleven High School, was announced as the winners of Lochaber Ideas Week’s Dragon’s Glen competition on Friday night – winning the £10,000 top prize.

The student-run enterprise fought off stiff competition from five other finalists after their business plan and pitch impressed the ‘dragons’.

Kinlochlovin’ chairwoman Anna McBride is a teacher at Kinlochleven High School and guides the pupils in their enterprising endeavours.

She said: ‘We decided to pitch in the Dragon’s Glen as part of our business plan to develop the social enterprise as a sustainable community business in Lochaber.

‘Going into the Dragon’s Glen and competing within the business world was a daunting prospect for us but we were enthused and motivated to take part. It was very exciting to compete alongside so many other people in Lochaber with fantastic business ideas.’

The group’s pitch was delivered by S3 pupil Thomas Price, with the help of ex-pupil Esme Leitch, who now works part-time for Kinlochlovin’, and Anna.

Their pitch successfully conveyed the group’s message of social justice, community spirit and the importance of investing in the talents and skills of young people.

Anna continued: ‘We were overwhelmed to be announced as the winners and it means a lot to so many young and adult volunteers who have committed a lot of time and effort over the last two years to make Kinlochlovin’ a success.

‘We hope the success of this development will enable us to provide more work placements for young people in Lochaber and sustainably ensure all young people have an educational experience that is rich in a wide range of skills and experiences.’

The group plan to use the money to develop a business training model which can spread the Kinlochlovin’ message and develop similar enterprises across Lochaber and nationally.