Kilmallie gets into festive mood with Christmas lights switch-on

Kilmallie got its festive season celebrations off to a compassionate start at the weekend with the switch on of its Christmas tree lights.

Volunteers from the Star for Harris charity had been invited to be on hand to provide cakes and drink in the hall in return for a donation to the charity.

The charity was set up in memory of Harris Ross, the Corpach toddler who lost his long brave battle with a brain tumour in 2010, and which supports treatment and raises awareness of childhood cancer.

Helen Bryan, from the Kilmallie Christmas Lights Fund, was delighted with the way the event went.

‘It was a super night with a turnout of 80 people. We have been very well supported by the local community. And, of course, the real stars of the night were the three local children picked by their schools to perform the switch on and they all did a tremendous job.’

The evening also saw Harris’ mum, Tanya Ross, give a brief speech just before the lights were switched on, thanking everyone for coming to support the event.

‘It’s just great to see so many of you here. It’s always such a fantastic night that we greatly enjoy being part of,’ she said.

She then gave a quick update about what STAR for Harris has been up to since last year.

‘After donating £25,000 to the new Edinburgh Sick Kids Hospital, I’m delighted to report that the playroom, family waiting area and balcony garden for the oncology ward are well under way and due for completion in spring/summer next year along with the rest of the hospital,’ said Mrs Ross.

‘What a wonderful difference these rooms will make to many very inspirational and brave children and their families.

‘We have continued to fund gift sets for children throughout Scotland going into isolation for intense cancer treatment and for resources to support the Glasgow and Edinburgh oncology wards.

‘We know personally what a difference it makes to be well resourced during long stays in hospital during gruelling treatment and what a support toys and gifts make in supporting a child’s emotional wellbeing.

‘We are still very passionate about funding music therapy at Edinburgh’s Sick Kids and are excited about plans to extend this programme to another hospital next year.

‘As so little money goes into childhood cancer research, and with research being vitally required to develop new and more effective drugs, we are about to donate a further £14,409 towards a research programme into Medulloblastoma, Harris’s aggressive brain tumour type. This follows on from previous donations from STAR for Harris totalling £28,818.

‘It’s important that we continue to fund the Hallowe’en and Christmas celebrations, and tonight will contribute to Edinburgh’s ward Christmas celebration, a much needed break away from normal ward days.’

Switching on the Christmas tree lights outside Kilmallie Community Centre nine-year-old Skye Strachan, left, of St Columba’s, Ella Welsh, 11, Bun Sgoil Gaidhlig, and Natalie Murray, 7, of Banavie Primary. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

