K9 Kev and Rory O’B join Edinburgh festival favourites at the Corran Halls this Saturday

This Saturday will see ‘festival favourites’ Supa and Da Kryptonites as well as K9 Kev and Rory O’B perform at the Corran Halls.

The event is being organised by Oban Music Group (OMG) in association with Oban Winter Festival.

Supa and Da Kryptonites are based in Edinburgh and have become a festival favourite with their high energy showmanship and eclectic sound.

The band consists of front man rapper Jay, soulful vocalist Sarah, plus a three piece brass section. The overall feel is a blend of funk, soul, ska and hip-hop.

Supporting the band will be Oban’s very own festival favourites K9 Kev and Rory OB and their ‘Oban Live band’.

Having won the battle of the unsigned bands and proving a real crowd pleaser at this year’s Oban festival; this will be the last chance to see our homegrown talent live this year.

Angela from OMG said: ‘We are really excited to be able to bring Supa and Da Kryptonites to Oban and to be part of Oban Winter Festival.

‘The event is open to over-14s, so we’d encourage any parents to take along their teenagers who might not otherwise get to see a fantastic festival band playing in their hometown.’

Supa and Da Kryptonites with support from K9 Kev and Rory OB will be on at the Corran Halls on Saturday November 25.

The event is open to over-14s (accompanied by an adult). Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are priced £10 and are available now from the Corran Halls box office.