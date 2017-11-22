Fundraiser for Oban Hospice is blooming marvellous

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Friends of Oban Hospice, the fundraising arm of the facility, held a flower arranging event followed by an afternoon tea at the Argyllshire Gathering Halls last Sunday, with the event proving to be a sell-out.

The demonstration, which was a huge success, was given by well-known flower demonstrator Christine MacKenna, ably supported by her husband Richard.

In addition to the professionalism of the demonstration, Christine regaled the audience, to much laughter, with many stories of her past experiences.

In his vote of thanks, committee member Iain MacIntyre paid tribute to the contribution made by the Friends towards achieving the goal of a standalone palliative care facility now established at Stevenson Street as The Dove Centre.

Iain made it clear that maintaining The Dove Centre would be dependent on the ongoing generosity of the community in terms of finance and the availability of volunteers.

Kathleen Black, the event convener, paid tribute to all who had contributed their services, in particular those who had provided sandwiches and baking.