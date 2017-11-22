Dove Centre ‘gives back hope’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Hospice has officially opened its new Dove Centre to support people with life-limiting conditions.

Kerry Craig, head the Maggie’s Centre in Glasgow, on which the Dove Centre is modelled, said it was ‘an amazing achievement’ by fundraisers and volunteers who refurbished the building on Stevenson Street.

She added: ‘What all of these centres are about is people. It is about people in the community that we serve.

‘One of the things that hits me the most every day at work is when people come into our centre when they have been diagnosed with cancer or another life-limiting illness and they feel hopeless.

‘And places like this centre is what gives people back hope. Even at a time when things seem bleak, there still can be hope. Our founder said she did not want to lose the joy of living through the fear of dying. When people having treatment come back to their own community, there is a place where people can put their arms around them and support them in their own environment.’

The Dove Centre is the latest success for Oban Hospice, founded 20 years ago when the late Betty Dunlop, a retired nurse, proposed setting up Oban and Lorn’s own hospice. Since 2006 it has run the day hospice, under the care of a nurse, a health care/occupational therapy assistant and a very willing body of volunteers.

A separate charity called the Friends of Oban Hospice, founded in 1999, raises funds for the day hospice, plus the post of an Oban Hospice community services co-ordinator, who assists those coping with illness at home. The new Dove Centre on Stevenson Street provides advice and therapies.

Chairman of the trustee board David Entwhistle said: ‘Oban Hospice want to extend a big thank you to all the local people, individuals, tradespeople and businesses who have supported Oban Hospice Ltd and the Friends of Oban Hospice in the past and who continue to support us.

‘The number of tradespeople who have given their time and sometimes their materials free of charge to completely refurbish the Dove Centre has been overwhelming. Their list is too long to name them all here, but Oban Hospice and the Dove Centre are deeply grateful to them.’