Council collecting unwanted brown bins

Highland Council will collect brown bins from households who do not wish to use the garden waste service.

The bins will be collected between Monday December 4 and Friday December 15. Householders need to check which day their bin will be collected by visiting the Highland Council website or calling 01349 886603.

Brown bins should be empty before collection and householders should refrain from returning their brown bin if they may need to use the garden waste collection service in future. Empty brown bins will also be accepted at council recycling centres.

Recycling centres will still take garden waste free of charge. Householders are also encouraged to compost garden waste at home wherever possible.

A list of recycling centres that accept garden waste can be found at highland.gov.uk/recycle.