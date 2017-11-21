Touching night at Kilmallie’s end of season dinner dance

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It was an emotional evening for everyone involved at Kilmallie Shinty Club on Saturday as the club held its annual dinner dance.

Players and management turned out for a touching night of celebration and remembrance to mark the end of what has been, at times, a difficult season for the club.

Kilmallie players and management paid tribute to former player Duncan Rodger who passed away earlier this year, with the player of the year prize being awarded in Duncan’s memory.

On the field, the club had mixed fortunes in 2017. Kilmallie were beaten finalists in the MacTavish Cup final, just edged out by Newtonmore after a heroic comeback was not quite enough to win them the trophy. The club, however, finished the Premiership season in ninth place, resulting in their relegation to the National Division.

The club would like to thank the Moorings Hotel for being great hosts and to thank all of the organisers as well.

Prize winners:

First team player of the year- Duncan Rodger.

Second team player of the year- Dean Williamson.

U17 player of the year- Calum MacDougall.

U17 most improved player- Cam Clark.

U14 player of the year- Andrew Dingwall.

U14 most improved player- Ben Mackinnon.