Record-breaking lifters show their strength at Fort event

Some of Scotland’s strongest men and women came to Fort William on Saturday and put their strength to the test in a gruelling day of competition.

The town’s Nevis Centre hosted an afternoon of strongman competitions as part of the annual Scotland’s Strongest Team strongman event.

This is the fourth year Fort William has hosted a major strongman event in memory of one of the sport’s other local enthusiasts, Mark Haldenby.

Organised by the town’s own well-known strongman competition competitor, Stuart Whyte, the event featured six teams, with competitors coming from as far afield as Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow to take part.

And it was Whyte who took the top prize in the competition thanks to a record 600kg deadlift. This feat was matched by teammate Eben van Wyk who was also awarded the gold medal. Alan Callum and Ian Wood came in second place, with Stephen Donnan and Larry Wood taking third spot.

Whyte now adds this win to his superb performance at a European strongman championships in Glasgow earlier this year.

In the women’s competition, Emma Jane Smith took first place, with Caitlin Riley and Cara Jane Droy finishing behind her in first and third place.

The proceeds of the event have been donated to support Fort William local Gary Campbell’s campaign to get stem cell treatment.