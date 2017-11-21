Police stop 90 vehicles in A82 crackdown

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police stopped 90 vehicles on the A82 between Inverness and Fort Wiliam on Saturday as they continue their road safety crackdown.

Two insurance offences, two MOT offences and two speeding offences were detected. A number of offences relating to vehicle use and construction were also detected, with advice issued regarding tyres and roadworthiness.

Saturday’s day of action follows a similar event on Friday November 10 when more than 150 vehicles were stopped between Inverness and Crianlarich.

Sergeant Donnie Mackinnon, of the Road Policing Unit based in Dingwall, said: ‘We know the A82 is a priority route for motorists in the north of Scotland. We will continue to carry out proactive work to detect road safety issues to help keep the A82 safe.’