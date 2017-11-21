Police still hunting clues to Kinlochleven flat fire

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police in Lochaber are still seeking information following a fire in a flat in Kinlochleven two weeks ago.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at Park Road at 8.20pm on Friday November 10.

No-one was injured but the flat was extensively damaged. The fire is currently being treated as suspicious and officers are appealing for anyone with information to make contact.

Detective Sergeant Andy Bilton said: ‘We are asking anyone who was on Park Road or saw anything unusual in the area on Friday evening [November 10] to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

‘Information can be passed to us by calling 101, quoting reference NP10387/17, or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’