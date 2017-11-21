Oban Rotarians present cheque to Mary’s Meals

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Rotary Club of Oban donated a £2,500 cheque to Mary’s Meals raised by a concert with the Audley Male Voice Choir in St John’s Cathedral in October.

The choir, from Staffordshire, were joined by the Sequence Ladies Choir from Oban, pipers from Oban High School Pipe Band, and the Young Rotary Musician of the Year, flautist Katie Houston.

The Argyll charity’s community ambassador Bill Clifford said: ‘Any donation is being doubled, so it becomes £5,000. That will keep around 370 children in school for a year.’

By providing a daily meal in schools in the world’s poorest countries, Mary’s Meals attracts children into the classroom where they receive an education, which can set them free from poverty in later life.

Currently every gift given to Mary’s Meals between November 1 and December 31 will be matched by ‘three amazing donors’ up to a total of £1.9m.

Mr Clifford added: ‘We are grateful to the Rotary Club of Oban, the choirs, the pipe band and Katie Houston. It was an enjoyable afternoon. It will do a lot of good.’